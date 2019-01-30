Roger Clemens' son accusing bar bouncer of assault

Roger Clemens' son suing bar over alleged assault by bouncer on New Year's Eve

A Houston bar is facing a lawsuit filed by two men, who include the son of former Astros player Roger Clemens, alleging they were unjustly assaulted by bouncers and staff on New Year's Eve.

Kacy Clemens and Conner Capel claim workers at the Concrete Cowboy singled them out by a bouncer who told them to move, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

After the men complied, the bouncers reportedly tried to throw the men out of the bar.

The suit claims that other bouncers and staff members started physically assaulting Clemens and Capel, causing severe injuries.

When police arrived, officers arrested one of the bouncers and allegedly found no evidence that Clemens or Capel were intoxicated.

According to the lawsuit, another person was also assaulted and hospitalized on New Year's Eve by a Concrete Cowboy employee.

"The culture of Concrete Cowboy needs to be exposed for what it is - bouncers who make it their mission to brutalize and assault patrons who they perceive to not follow their orders. The bouncers picked on the wrong group of innocent young men in this instance and we intend to bring the employees, managers and owners of Concrete Cowboy to justice," said attorney Randy Sorrels.
