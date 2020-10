HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and searchers are looking for a 69-year-old man who has been missing since he walked away from an urgent care facility.Roger Agnew, who has Alzheimer's disease, was last seen near T.C. Jester and the greenway trail at White Oak Bayou.Equusearch volunteers are helping look for Agnew. He was wearing a green shirt and tan pants.