69-year-old man found safe 1 day after walking away from urgent care facility

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 69-year-old man has been found safe just one day after he was last seen walking away from an urgent care facility.

Roger Agnew, who has Alzheimer's disease, was last seen Wednesday afternoon, near T.C. Jester and the greenway trail at White Oak Bayou, police said. Agnew, who is from out of town was with his wife, who tried to go after him. But she went into their car and by the time she got back to him, she couldn't catch up.

After searching, Texas EquuSearch told ABC13 Agnew had been found at 6 p.m. on Oct.1. According to EquuSearch, Agnew was found several miles away from the TC Jester location where he was last seen.
