Arts & Entertainment

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Here's what's new this year

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you plan to head to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in less than two weeks, expect to see some changes.

For those who like to have a wild time at the carnival, five new rides have been added.

Let's start off with The Social Spur, the Rodeo's new social lounge. Located near the McNee entrance, it will feature music, TVs, photo opportunities, and engaging activations for visitors. It will also offer phone charging stations, a water refill station and seating areas for attendees to relax and recharge during their visit.

Speaking of photo opps, attendees can commemorate their 2020 #RodeoHouston experience with a new, larger-than-life 3-D photo opportunity. Rodeo guests can wrangle their friends for an Insta-worthy close-up in front of oversized letters that spell out R-O-D-E-O.

Rodeo-goers can also get a glimpse of the 2020 shopping opportunities, from clothing to home goods, located inside Hall E in NRG Center.

Experienced rodeo goers know it can also be tough to find a place to park, especially a spot that's nearby, so you'll be able to park in the North Stadium Lot.

Once you're inside, check out the new spot to watch the show: VIP Champions Club.

One of the changes was actually announced weeks ago. Cody Johnson is singing the new official song "Welcome to the Show."

You can hear that now and listen out for it when the rodeo kicks off Feb. 25.



For a complete list of new unveilments, visit our partners at HoustonCultureMap.

For the complete RodeoHouston visitor's guide, visit rodeohouston.com

READY TO RODEO? CHECK OUT THE STORIES BELOW!

2019 RodeoHouston concert tickets on sale now

Deshaun Watson named RodeoHouston parade grand marshal

RodeoHouston reveals official concert lineup after alleged entertainer leak

What to know for your first rodeo
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonhouston livestock show and rodeosocietyrodeo houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News