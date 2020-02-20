Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Here's what's new this year

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you plan to head to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in less than two weeks, expect to see some changes.
For those who like to have a wild time at the carnival, five new rides have been added.
Let's start off with The Social Spur, the Rodeo's new social lounge. Located near the McNee entrance, it will feature music, TVs, photo opportunities, and engaging activations for visitors. It will also offer phone charging stations, a water refill station and seating areas for attendees to relax and recharge during their visit.
Speaking of photo opps, attendees can commemorate their 2020 #RodeoHouston experience with a new, larger-than-life 3-D photo opportunity. Rodeo guests can wrangle their friends for an Insta-worthy close-up in front of oversized letters that spell out R-O-D-E-O.
Rodeo-goers can also get a glimpse of the 2020 shopping opportunities, from clothing to home goods, located inside Hall E in NRG Center.
Experienced rodeo goers know it can also be tough to find a place to park, especially a spot that's nearby, so you'll be able to park in the North Stadium Lot.
Once you're inside, check out the new spot to watch the show: VIP Champions Club.
One of the changes was actually announced weeks ago. Cody Johnson is singing the new official song "Welcome to the Show."
You can hear that now and listen out for it when the rodeo kicks off Feb. 25.
For a complete list of new unveilments, visit our partners at HoustonCultureMap.
For the complete RodeoHouston visitor's guide, visit rodeohouston.com
