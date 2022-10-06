RodeoHouston concert tickets for Parker McCollum go on sale Thursday starting at $25

What are you waiting for, RodeoHouston goers? Today is the day to get your tickets. This guy's show was the fourth highest concert attendance last year, so he must be good.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today is the day, RodeoHouston goers! Tickets for the Opening Day concert went on sale Thursday morning.

Conroe native Parker McCollum will kick us off on Feb. 28, 2023, so don't sleep on getting tickets.

If last year is any indication, they might go fast. McCollum's show was the fourth highest paid rodeo and concert attendance in 2022.

People will be randomly selected from the the AXS website to buy tickets at 10 a.m. It's not first come, first serve, and a place in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets.

Tickets start at $25, plus fees.

RodeoHouston is doing Opening Day big in 2023. There will be giveaways, a parade on NRG Park grounds, and special merchandise, like a hat collaboration with McCollum.

We don't know the entire concert lineup just yet, but in the past, the genre calendar has come out later in the year. The full list of performers is usually released in January, so there's definitely more to come.