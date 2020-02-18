What's new this year at the RodeoHouston? Check it out!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- RodeoHouston is already entertaining, but the event has gained several additions for this year!
In 2020, RodeoHouston will break out it's mobile app which will inform visitors on activities and other happenings on the grounds.
There's also a brand new social lounge called "The Social Spur," which will allow visitors to experience an interactive social media experiment, as well as take a break from the outdoors to charge their phones, enjoy music, TVs and photo opportunities.
From the looks of it, RodeoHouston wants fans to grab as many Instagram-worthy pictures as possible!
This year, it will be launching a 3-D RODEO Photo Opportunity where you and your crew can capture a memory with oversized letters that spell out R-O-D-E-O.
Of course, those who are familiar with RodeoHouston knows food plays a huge part in the event.
Hundreds of vendors set up shop at NRG park, and this year, there will be new options, including Handmade Burgers, Island Noodles, El Patio, and Casa de Yummy, which is going after your sweet tooth.
The rodeo also plans to accommodate its sensory-sensitive visitors. On March 5, the carnival will have minimal lights and quieter sounds, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For the full list of What's New, visit Rodeohouston.com.
