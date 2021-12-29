rodeo houston

RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo named best in the U.S. at prestigious awards show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The start of a new year means it's almost rodeo time.

Before the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo returns in late February after a 2-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we'll learn which music stars are set to take the concert stage.

It may as well be considered a rodeo tradition at this point to find out who the highly-anticipated show will be bringing.

In early December, organizers revealed the music genres slated for each night of the event in 2022.

The rodeo already confirmed Cody Johnson as the starring act to kick the 21-day event off on Feb. 28, 2022. George Strait and opening act Ashley McBryde are the closing night's artists on March 20.


Other acts already announced include rapper Bun B's H-Town Takeover for Black Heritage Day on March 11 and Parker McCollum on March 12.

But now it's time to fill in the rest of the blanks on the calendar.

From 6 - 10 p.m. on Jan. 5, the rodeo will announce the entertainment lineup in a stream on its Facebook page.

The lineup will also be posted immediately after the announcement on the Rodeohouston website and social media pages.

Ticket sales are set for eight days later on Thursday, Jan. 13. Tickets start at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee, the rodeo said.

There's a lot to look forward to with the rodeo's return, including the celebration of the event's 90th anniversary.

The 2022 event will also be the first-time that the rodeo will have a Christian music night, which is scheduled for March 3.

The 2022 RodeoHouston genre calendar, with previously announced acts on their dates. (Courtesy: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)



The video above is from a previous report.

SEE MORE 2022 RODEOHOUSTON STORIES:
RodeoHouston announces new BBQ contest category
EMBED More News Videos

Things are heating up! Grill masters can now look forward to this new contest that'll allow for their creative juices to flow freely.



RodeoHouston opens season ticket purchasing process
EMBED More News Videos

Surprise! We may not have had Rodeo concerts this year, but one country music star still found a way to put on a show. Hit play to watch.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertlive musichouston livestock show and rodeorapperrodeo houstonmusicmusic news
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RODEO HOUSTON
Bun B and who else? RodeoHouston's 2022 genre calendar revealed
Houstonians encouraged to don western wear for rodeo's big event
This Texas native to perform at RodeoHouston in March 2022
Bun B to headline RodeoHouston's Black Heritage Day
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Data models predict huge COVID-19 spike, but it's not all bad news
More TOP STORIES News