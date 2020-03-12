Rodeo performers react to RodeoHouston cancellation

#COJONation! While I’m disappointed that the rodeo has been cancelled, we will be back in Houston soon! Waco & Corpus are STILL HAPPENING! Corpus is sold out. Waco, get your tickets while you can here https://t.co/14vGl8sFkq.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some celebrities posted on social media their reactions to the cancellation of one of the largest livestock exhibitions and rodeos in the world amid the growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.Lizzo, one of the performers who was set to take the stage on Friday, March 13, posted she was "heartbroken" to her Instagram.A first-time RODEOHouston performer also took to Instagram to post his reaction.Singer and songwriter Jon Pardi, said he was "bummed about the cancellation of the Houston rodeo...I was looking forward to it, would have been my first time performing there."He would have taken the stage Saturday, March 14.He also warned people to stay safe, sanitize and wash their hands.Country singer and songwriter Kane Brown was due to play the rodeo for the second time. Brown shared the rodeo's statement with a short message to fans, "Sorry guys."Cody Johnson, who was scheduled to perform on Thursday, March 12, posted on Twitter saying his concerts in Waco and Corpus Christi are still on.Country star Dierks Bentley shared RODEOHouston's full announcement to his Facebook page. One fan wrote, "Sad we will miss your concert but understand the safety for you, the band and the community. There is next year!!"Pop singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani, another first-time RODEOHouston performer, took to Twitter saying, "So sad I won't be able to see u guys at RODEOHOUSTON but understand safety is most important. Hope to see u guys soon Gx"Chris Stapleton, who was scheduled to perform on Thursday, March 19, also took to Twitter saying several of his shows had to be rescheduled."Please know these decisions are not made lightly," he said. "We are working diligently to find new dates for these shows & will announce that information as soon as it becomes available to us."The closure comes as Turner has declared a health emergency for Houston, which impacts the rodeo and a number of other events in the city.The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's closure is 11 days ahead of the March 22 finale.