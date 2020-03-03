Must-have guide to Rodeo Houston parking and transportation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are planning to head out to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, make sure you've mapped out your parking or transportation plan.
If you're traveling from The Woodlands on a weekend, The Woodlands Express is offering $25 roundtrip tickets. The Woodlands Express regular tickets are not valid and you must have a reservation. Make one here at thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/rodeo.
Your favorite options from past rodeo seasons are still available.
Public parking on-site is available for $20. You can park in the Yellow lot, which you can enter off of Main Street, the 610 lot where Astroworld used to be, and the OST 1 lot.
Handicapped parking and drop off/pickup is available in the yellow and blue lots.
Public Passenger Drop-Off
Gate 9 off Kirby Drive
Ride Sharing
Lyft and Uber drop-offs and pick-ups are in the Miller Lite Yellow lot.
Limos go to the Miller Lite Green lot.
Park and Ride
For a cheaper way to park without the stress of fighting for a close parking space, use the Rodeo Express Shuttles in remote lots or METRO Park and Ride. There are locations all over town. Parking is free at all of the lots, except in the OST lot which is $20. The shuttle costs range from $4 to $7 per person.
Don't forget about METRORail. You can park at the Fannin South Station for $20 per car and the round trip to NRG is free.
For more specific information about locations, times, and prices, check the Houston Rodeo Transportation Guide.
Woodlands Shuttle
For the first time ever, there is a shuttle option from the Woodlands to the Rodeo!
The Woodlands Express is offering park and ride service all three weekends of the Rodeo.
Beginning Saturday, March 7, you can park at the Sawdust Park and Ride and get dropped off right at NRG Park.
Return trips will depart from the METRO Rodeo Express pickup location at NRG.
The first departure from the Woodlands is 9 a.m. and the last departure from the Rodeo is 11 p.m. It costs $13 round trip.
It does not include BBQ weekend, and reservations are required.
You can use the Rodeo Houston App to show you all of your options.
