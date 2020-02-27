RodeoHouston BBQ contest goes on amid water emergency

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several schools and business were closed Thursday due to the massive water main break on the 610 East Loop.

But the annual barbecue contest that kicks off the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was one event that still went on as planned.

RodeoHouston said the event took place in the parking lot of NRG Park, so all areas were self-contained.



The water main break was reported near Fidelity and North Carolina around 12 p.m. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that water flowed to the East Loop and the Ship Channel Bridge.

Houston TranStar is asking drivers to avoid I-610 between I-45 Gulf Freeway and SH-225. Also, all main lanes of the East Loop at Clinton is shut down in both directions.

In addition to high water, Houston Public Works has received reports of low water pressure across a large portion of the city.

HOUSTON WATER MAIN BREAK: Live coverage

Houston Public Works is asking the community to conserve water in the area. During a news conference, Mayor Turner asked everyone in the city of Houston to boil water for the next 24-hours.

Turner also advised for any food establishment without water to cease operation.

