RodeoHouston hosts first-ever sensory-friendly carnival experience

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show announced its first-ever sensory-friendly carnival experience March 5.

The experience will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. in selected areas of the Rodeo carnival for those with sensory processing differences.

Officials say there will be minimal lights and sounds permitted in certain areas of The Junction and the main carnival area. More than 40 rides will be included in the experience, and volunteers from the special children's committee will be on site to assist guests.

The rodeo posted the full list of rides included in the experience on its website.

Its goal is to accommodate and give a positive experience for guests with sensory sensitivities and challenges.

