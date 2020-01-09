rodeo houston

RodeoHouston to release concert lineup Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ready to rodeo with country, latin pop, hip-hop and K-pop? The calendar for the 2020 Rodeo Houston entertainment genres has been already released. And on Thursday, we'll find out the entertainer lineup.



The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22.

Tuesday, March 3 - Country
Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop
Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B
Saturday, March 7 - Country
Sunday, March 8 - Norteno
Monday, March 9 - Country
Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop
Wednesday, March 11 - Country
Thursday, March 12 - Country
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop
Saturday, March 14 - Country
Sunday, March 15 - Country
Monday, March 16 - Country
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop
Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop
Thursday, March 19 - Country
Friday, March 20 - EDM
Saturday, March 21 - Country
Sunday, March 22 - Country

LOOKING BACK: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds

EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.



Here's how the Rodeo is putting out the information this year.

Thursday, Jan. 9: 17 of the 20 entertainers will be announced (excluding the Friday performances).
Thursday, Jan. 16: Tickets for the 17 announced entertainers go on sale.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: The remaining 3 entertainers will be announced (Friday performances).
Thursday, Feb. 6: Tickets for the remaining 3 entertainers go on sale.

MORE STORIES ON THE RODEO:

RodeoHouston releases list of 'The Hideout' performers

Sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' at RodeoHouston 2020

Here's how much money the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo lassos up

12 Rodeo Houston carnival foods you need to eat before you die
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertticketshouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonmusic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RODEO HOUSTON
Mayor sets record straight on decision to cancel rodeo
RodeoHouston promises huge 2021 season
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
RodeoHouston extends deadline to get refund for rodeo tickets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News