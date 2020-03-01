Society

World's Championship Barbecue winner announced at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 250 barbecue teams participated in the World's Championship Barbecue contest at the rodeo this year.

After three days of tasty competition, the winner who took home the biggest prize was announced.

Fayette County Go Texan was named Grand Champion in the cook-off.

The contest also hosted a Junior Cook-off for the first time.

Participants were given a steak to prepare and were judged on presentation, tenderness and taste.

More than 20 kids, ages eight to 14 years old competed.

Here are the results from that cook-off.

1st place: Evan Rocha

2nd place: Ian Brown

3rd place: Cooper Odenback
