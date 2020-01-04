Arts & Entertainment

Rod Stewart accused of punching security guard

Singer Rod Stewart reportedly punched a security guard during a New Year's Eve event in Florida.

Now, Stewart and his oldest son, Sean, are facing a court appearance on charges of simple battery.

According to a report by Palm Beach police, the altercation happened late Tuesday at the Breakers resort.

The security guard said the Stewarts were with a group of people who became irate after they were denied entry to a children's event.

The guard said the younger Stewart shoved him backward and the elder Stewart punched him in the ribs.

Police said two witnesses and surveillance camera footage back up the story.

Both Stewarts are set to appear in court on February 5.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridaentertainmentmusic newssecuritybattery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News