Rock thrown at METRO bus possibly injures passenger in Midtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A rock thrown at a METRO bus shattered a window overnight in Midtown.

The bus was parked at Elgin and Louisiana.

Police say a passenger on the bus may have been injured.
