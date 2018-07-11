Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Weather
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
Rock thrown at METRO bus possibly injures passenger in Midtown
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3743927" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Rock thrown through METRO bus window injures passenger (KTRK)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KTRK
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A rock thrown at a METRO bus shattered a window overnight in Midtown.
The bus was parked at Elgin and Louisiana.
Police say a passenger on the bus may have been injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
metro
bus
Houston
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News