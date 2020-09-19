West Houston man shot to death after rock was thrown at his apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death outside his west Houston apartment after someone threw a rock at a window, police said.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex on Lazy Hollow near Westheimer.

The man was inside the apartment with a woman when the rock was thrown, according to Houston police. He went outside to check on the noise when multiple shots were fired.

Houston police said the man stumbled back inside the apartment after the shooting. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The woman was not hurt.

Investigators were still looking for the shooter.

If you know anything about the shooting or who was involved, call HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.
