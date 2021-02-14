Society

Comedian hands out $13,000 in tips to workers at NYC bar

NEW YORK -- A New York City comedian handed out some huge tips on Thursday to workers at Lilly's Cocktail and Wine Bar on the city's Upper West Side.

Robyn Schall, who went viral last year for reading her 2020 goals, wanted to do something nice for hard-working New Yorkers struggling to get by in the pandemic.

Schall asked her 142,000 Instagram followers to donate money, and they came through with $13,000. She divvied up the funds and handed out big checks to very stunned workers.

"I'm going to cry," said a restaurant worker named Victor in one of the videos Schall posted to Instagram.

"We know things have been tough, and we're just glad to do something," Schall told another staff member named Ulyana.

After all that, Schall still had $100 left, so she walked around the corner to a pizza place, and spread the love there as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew yorkmoneycomedianu.s. & worldrestaurantfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter precipitation comes first, then it will really turn cold
'Emergency' power conditions may be activated as soon as tonight
Houston roads impacted by winter weather conditions
Here's where you can go if you need to get warm
What not to do during an ice storm
Ice traps drivers for hours on Hempstead Highway 6 flyover
Power demand may exceed supply across Texas
Show More
Grocery stores see rush ahead of storm
What makes freezing rain different from sleet or snow?
ABC13 answers your top winter weather questions
'Stay off the roads': Mayor Turner outlines plan for severe weather
Leaving your pet outside in this cold? That's illegal
More TOP STORIES News