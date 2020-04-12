Technology

Exponentially fewer robocalls received amid the coronavirus

The number of robocalls has dropped dramatically nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to YouMail Robocall Index.

A robocall is a phone call that uses a computerized auto dialer to deliver a pre-recorded message. People often associate them with political and telemarketing phone campaigns.

Americans received fewer than 700 million robocalls in March than in February.

To be exact, there were 4.1 billion calls in March, or about 132 million received a day during that month.

Although it may sound like a lot, in February, American households received 4.8 billion.The most robocalls recorded in a month was 5.7 billion last October.

YouMail also ranked Houston in the top 20 cities with the most robocallers in March.
