games

Gaming platform Roblox is back online after weekend outage

Roblox issued statement apparently meant to quash rumors a free burrito giveaway at a digital Chipotle was the cause.
EMBED <>More Videos

Breaking the cycle of young 'Tech Addicts'

PHILADELPHIA -- The popular gaming site Roblox went back online Sunday after being down for most of the weekend.

The online platform crashed Friday. In a statement, the company tweeted Sunday evening that "Roblox is back online everywhere! Thank you for your continued patience as we get back to normal."



The company tweeted several updates on its progress to restore service.

Roblox said the outage was "not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.''



This was apparently meant to quash rumors that the trouble was caused by a free burrito giveaway at a digital Chipotle on the Roblox platform.



On the platform, players can create their own games and play with other users. It became wildly popular after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools and kept children indoors looking for something to do.

According to numbers compiled by the social media consulting firm Backlinko, Roblox has more than 43 million active users a day (up from 14 million in 2016), 40 million games and 9.5 million developers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologygameschipotlevideo gameu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GAMES
Print your own card to play Astros World Series 2021 bingo
Students show Astros game spirit all the way down to Minute Maid Park
Houston 'Call of Duty' gamers have something to look forward next week
World's largest outdoor escape game coming to Houston next month
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News