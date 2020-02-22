Robbery suspect wields pellet gun on roof of North Harris Co. pawn shop

Great job by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office this morning. They caught two men burglarizing Fiesta Pawn in the Greenspoint area, got them into custody and recovered the stolen merchandise. More on this at 9:00. pic.twitter.com/DONlISF5O9 — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) February 22, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects stole sneakers and electronics from a pawn shop in North Harris County, but didn't get far before police caught them.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says one of the suspects was found on the roof of the shop.Deputies say the man on the roof had a gun in his hand, but they later found out that it was a pellet gun.There was a hole in the roof of the Fiesta Pawn, right off I-45 near Greens Road, not far from where the suspect was standing.Deputies believe the two suspects were passing merchandise out of the hole in the top of the store and dropping it next to what they think was their getaway car.Authorities recovered tools, Jordan sneakers and electronics from behind the building.Both suspects were taken into custody.Deputies were able to quickly get the suspect who was holding the pellet gun off the roof. They located the other suspect in the woods behind Fiesta Pawn.Deputies say a pellet gun usually has a red tip on the end of the barrel, but this one did not.