Man wanted for series of aggravated robberies at drug stores in SE and NW Houston, police say

The suspect reportedly approached each cashier with a knife, or rifle before demanding money from the register and fleeing in a white Hyundai SUV, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the man allegedly responsible for a series of aggravated robberies at drug stores in northwest and southeast Houston.

The video above shows the suspect robbing a drug store in northwest Houston.

On Aug. 19 at about 8:30 p.m., an unknown man walked into a drug store at the 2800 block of Gessner Road, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect walked up to the employee at the front counter, pulled out a knife, and demanded the money from the cash register.

The suspect allegedly then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store, fleeing in a white Hyundai SUV, according to police.

At 6:46 p.m., the suspect allegedly attempted to rob a drug store at the 9400 block of Hammerly Road. Investigators said the suspect also used a knife but, left when an employee yelled for help.

Police believe the suspect is also responsible for the following robberies, which were committed similarly, except the suspect was said to be armed with a rifle in one of those robberies.

Feb 17, 2022 at 8:50 p.m. at a drug store at the 300 block of Edgebrook.

Feb. 24 at 9:30 p.m. at a drug store at the 10900 block of Fuqua Street.

Feb. 24 at 9:40 p.m. at a drug at the 300 block of Edgebrook Drive.

March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at a drug store at the 9400 block of Hammerly Road.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male who is 40 to 45 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs about 230 to 260 pounds. He reportedly walks with a limp and has tattoos throughout his body.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.