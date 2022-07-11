Robbery suspect hits food store after allegedly following man into hotel room and tying him up

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect appears to be on a tear across the Houston area and police are still looking for him. It started last Wednesday when he followed a hotel resident inside and to his room before before tying him up and robbing him, according to police. He followed that crime up the next day by allegedly robbing a food store in the area.The first reported incident occurred June 8 at a hotel in the 16500 block of Hedgecroft.The victim told police he was walking his dog outside the hotel when he was approached by the suspect who sparked up a conversation. The man told the victim he was "laying low for a while," a police report says.After a few minutes, the victim went back inside but he was unaware the suspect was apparently following him. As the man unlocked his room, the suspect ran up while pointing a gun at the victim and forcing him into the room, police said,Once inside, the suspect allegedly tied the man up with duct tape. That's when the suspect went through the man's belongings and left with his valuables.The next day, police said the same suspect robbed a food store in the 500 block of Green Plaza Drive.Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man about 20 to 25 years old. He is about 5'7" to 5'8" tall, has a skinny build and walks with a limp. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap with an American flag skull and cross bones.If you know any information on the suspect's whereabout, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.