Man shot 6 times while sitting in his car in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man is expected to survive after being shot six times in southwest Houston.The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at White Heather near Ripplebrook.According to police, the victim had pulled up into his driveway when at least two suspects walked up and opened fire on him.The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police say they are waiting to talk to him for more information.The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.