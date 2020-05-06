Man shot 6 times while sitting in his car in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man is expected to survive after being shot six times in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at White Heather near Ripplebrook.

According to police, the victim had pulled up into his driveway when at least two suspects walked up and opened fire on him.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police say they are waiting to talk to him for more information.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shootinginvestigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves leave empty handed in ATM heist at Houston museum
Morning showers followed by sunshine this morning
Blue Angels to fly over Houston area today
Kingwood native will fly over Houston with the Blue Angels
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
Beyoncé, mom Tina help increase COVID-19 testing for minorities
Man who lost job finds new gig through ABC13 virtual job fair
Show More
Data shows more movement in Harris Co. since order lifted
COVID-19 connection to 5-year high homicide rate
What you need to know about salon reopenings in Texas
Clerk kills suspect during attempted robbery in NE Houston
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News