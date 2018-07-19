Officers open fire on robbery suspect who allegedly tried to run over them at NE Harris Co. apartment complex

Robbery suspects may be part of larger crime spree, authorities say. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators say two suspects arrested after an officer-involved shooting at a northeast Harris County apartment complex may be tied to a larger crime ring.

Officials tell ABC13 this all started on Wednesday when one of the suspects robbed a cell phone store.

The Harris County Sheriff's Department and state troopers were already in the area patrolling due to an increase in crime, when they got a description of the robbery suspect's vehicle.

It was later found at an apartment complex on Tidwell and C.E. King Parkway. The sheriff's office says it's a car known to have been used in other robberies.

A deputy and a trooper boxed in the suspect, who was behind the wheel, to try to arrest him. That's when the suspect backed up toward them, causing the officers to open fire.

"They were giving him commands to stop. He wouldn't do it. The officers were in fear that they would be run over, and they discharged their weapons into the vehicle," said Lt. Chris Sandoval with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was not hurt. He was taken into custody.

A second suspect was arrested a short time later.

Authorities are investigating if the suspects are part of a robbery crew that has been targeting the area.

