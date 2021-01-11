robbery

Video shows 2 suspects attack man in parking lot before stealing his money

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery with bodily injury.

HPD released video from the crime that occurred Dec. 11 in a convenience store parking lot in the 5000 block of Gessner.

Police said a male suspect approached a man in the parking lot and then suddenly struck him with a closed fist, causing the victim to fall to the ground and hit his head.

That's when the suspect reached down and took everything from the victim's pockets, including money.

Video also shows another man approach to pick up the remainder of the victim's property. Both suspects leave but return a few minutes later to hit the victim once again and do another pocket search.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man with a large build. He is bald and was last seen wearing light-colored pants and a maroon shirt.

The second suspect was described as a Black man with a large build. He was last seen wearing a red shirt.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-8477.
