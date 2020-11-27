Girlfriend of man shot dead in robbery says killer 'took our dreams'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Loved ones described Larry Lawrence as a jolly, gentle giant.

He died protecting his girlfriend from a gunman during a robbery last Thursday in front of a convenience store in Houston's Fifth Ward.

His girlfriend, Gloria Alexander, told Eyewitness News she had just dropped Lawrence off at the "A to Z" Food Mart on Jensen Drive. She then watched as the gunman shot 61-year-old Lawrence in the back and then robbed him.

"Somebody came along and took our dreams. He didn't deserve that," said Alexander. "He came on my side, the driver side. He had the gun and put it in there like that. [He said] 'Give me the money.' My guy got out the car to deter him from me. All of a sudden, Larry broke and ran toward the store. The guy just aimed and shot him in the back."

WATCH: Surveillance footage released by the Houston Police Department shows the man wanted in Lawrence's murder

Houston police are searching for the suspect. They described him as a Black man, who was wearing a red hoodie and khaki pants. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

