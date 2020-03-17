Robbery erupts into gunfire at SW Houston taco stand

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are on the run after they robbed customers at gunpoint at a taco stand in southwest Houston.

Surveillance video released on Tuesday shows the gunmen during the robbery, which happened around 10:36 p.m. on March 3 at the Rosales Taco Stand on 6301 Ashcroft.

The robbers pointed their guns at one of the customers as they went through his pockets. They then turned toward a second customer, who was sitting in his car, and robbed him as well.

As the gunmen took off, one of them fired shots, hitting the taco truck and narrowly missing one of the customers.

Police say the robbers got away in separate vehicles. One was in either a light-colored, 1998-2002 Honda Passport or Isuzu Rodeo while the other was in a silver 2-door Infiniti G35 or G37 with a moon roof.

Police describe the first suspect as a short Hispanic male with short black hair, a slim build, and between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a royal blue shirt, dark pants, and a dark bandana around his neck. He was armed with a long silver revolver.

The second suspect is described as black male of medium height and medium build between the ages of 25 and 35 years old. He wore a black hoodie with the hood up, light pants and white gym shoes. He was armed with a black semiautomatic pistol.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges of the suspects in this case.

Tips may be submitted to 713-222-TIPS or online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberytacosarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Treasury secretary says Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks'
Clinic offers drive-thru testing for coronavirus in SW Houston
Disaster proclamation extended indefinitely for Houston
36 coronavirus cases confirmed in Houston area
Galveston County won't follow 'illegal' restaurant closures
COVID-19: Not all counties have ordered restaurants to close
To-go orders increase after Houston restaurants close doors
Show More
Wet and cooler this weekend
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
How to help your favorite restaurants through bad times
Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'
ADA wants dentists to delay cleanings as COVID-19 spreads
More TOP STORIES News