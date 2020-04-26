Robbery call leads to discovery of game room in old church

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Instead of praise and worship, a former church building appears to have been converted into an illegal game room operation, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.District 1 deputies were originally called to the 800 block of Turney Drive in the Airline Farms subdivision to respond to a robbery report early Sunday morning.They found eight-liner machines and other games inside the building, according to Harris County Sheriff's Captain John Shannon."Deputy Price was able to get some of the patrons to cooperate with her investigation and the game room task force is responding," Shannon said in a tweet.An HCSO sergeant on the scene told ABC13 that deputies found "all kinds of games" inside.There was no word on whether anyone was robbed or if any arrests were made.The popular slot machines, known as eight-liners, that offer cash payouts are illegal in Texas. State law makes an exception for machines that pay out small, non-cash prizes.The former church was built in 1959, according to Harris County Appraisal District records. It was converted into a daycare center and was later used as a residence.