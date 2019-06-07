Robbers used Monkey app to lure victims, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are raising a warning flag about a new app.

The Monkey app allows users to make friends within seconds through video chatting and direct messaging.

Deputies say that the concept of the app poses a safety threat to users who are not cautious.

On March 13, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to reports of an aggravated robbery in the 8100 block of Chancewood Lane.

The victims told deputies they showed up to meet a group of guys they had met online.

When the victims arrived at the meeting location, they said two men came out of the house and got into their vehicle. Moments later, two masked men armed with a shotgun and handgun also entered the vehicle.

The men allegedly threatened to shoot them if they didn't hand over their belongings.

Three of the four suspects were later identified and charged. Anthony Dunbar and Deandre Adams were arrested and booked in the Harris County jail. The name of a juvenile suspect was not released.

Dunbar was charged with aggravated robbery. Adams was charged with theft. Both men bonded out of jail.
