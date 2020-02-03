Robbers use AR-15 to take down Greenspoint cell phone store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for four men who rushed into a Greenspoint cell phone store with guns drawn during an armed robbery last month.
It happened at the Metro PCS store in the 16200 block of Imperial Valley on Jan 24. Four men are seen on video wearing masks and running into the store as employees comply with their demands.
One of the suspects wielded what appears to be an AR-15 rifle. That suspect struck an employee in the face while demanding money and cell phones, authorities said.
The men got away with cash and phones and took off in a black SUV.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or charges in this incident. You can report tips anonymously to (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or online at crime-stoppers.org.
