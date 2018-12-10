Dramatic video shows armed suspects robbing store employees and customers in NW Houston

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, around 11:11 a.m., three men entered La Michoacana meat market at the 2030 block of Wirt Road, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects in an armed robbery in northwest Houston.

During the robbery, one of the suspects jumped over the counter, and pointed a handgun at an employee, while the second suspect pointed a handgun at another employee's head.

Police say the third suspect entered the store and began robbing the customers by pointing a gun at them and taking their property.

After, police say the suspects forced entry into a back office and emptied the cash register.

At least eight people were robbed at the scene.

The suspects fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information in regards to this case is urged to contact authorities at 713-222-8477 or submit a report online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
