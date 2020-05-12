Robbers on the run after creating mayhem inside Chevron

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to identify several men seen on surveillance video destroying a convenience store and throwing items at the clerk.

The suspects are wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in an incident that happened on Sunday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. at a Chevron on 9201 North Loop East.

The video starts with two men walking into the store.

Police say the suspects immediately grabbed a knife and sunglasses display and walked out of the store.

In the next shot, you see them walking to a light colored Toyota Corolla. That's when three more men get out of the car, walk into the store and start vandalizing it.

The suspects not only push over the drink stands, spilling juice everywhere, they also throw items at the clerk, narrowly missing him.

After the suspects walk out of the store, the clerk runs outside. But the robbers see him, and one of them points a handgun at him.

Authorities say they do have a license plate, but it's still being investigated.

If you have any information that could lead to charges or arrests in this case, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information.
