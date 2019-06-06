HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman walked in on a robbery at her place of employment and found herself tied up in a closet as part of the attack.
It happened on Friday, May 24. Two armed men entered a back door at Canteen Vending Services at 15951 Park Row in Houston. It was around closing time, just before midnight.
The suspects were checking out the area around the locker room and starting to open lockers using bolt cutters, when a female employee walked in.
As the woman turned around to run out, one of the suspects lunged forward, grabbing her hair and forcefully pulling her back into the room. He tied her hands behind her back and forced her into a closet as the other suspect continued searching for money and valuables.
The suspect who shoved the woman in the closet searched for a way to get out, as he realized the front doors were locked. Both suspects quickly fled the scene through a rear exit.
Crime Stoppers and the Robbery Division of the Houston Police Department are requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Suspect #1 is described as a black male, 25 to 40 years old, 5'7" to 5'8", 190 pounds, wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and gray ski mask. Suspect #2 is described as a black male, 35 to 40 years old, 5'5", 140 pounds, wearing a black coat, black pants and carrying a tan backpack.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a charge and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Report information and submit tips by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.crime-stoppers.org.
Masked robbers surprise employee in locker room, drag her by her hair and tie her up
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News