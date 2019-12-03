4 stabbing attacks in less than 5 hours during crime spree in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe a fourth stabbing attack may be connected to three other incidents in southeast Houston.

Authorities began their investigation Monday night, when two men were stabbed during an attempted robbery on Redwood. About 30 minutes later, the second incident happened near the Gulf Freeway close to Brays Bayou, where the victim was stabbed several times in the face and robbed.

The third incident reportedly happened around 7 p.m. on Tipps Street where a man was jogging through Mason Park when the two suspects approached him, stabbed him and robbed him.

The fourth incident happened at Beatty Street around 10:45 p.m. Monday. Police say the victim was stabbed in the head and robbed at an apartment complex in the area.



The suspects are described as Hispanic males. Police haven't elaborated on their descriptions.

