Robbers stab 2 victims over 3 scenes along Brays Bayou: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a robbery in southeast Houston.

The man was stabbed in the hand at Tripps Mason Park Monday night.

Officials believe the robbery may have been connected to two other incidents in the area at 900 Redwood and 6100 Gulf Freeway. Police say the incident at the Gulf Freeway also involved a stabbing.

All of the incidents were near Brays Bayou on Monday.



The suspects are described as juvenile Hispanic males. Police haven't elaborated on their descriptions further.
