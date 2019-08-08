Store clerk shot to death by robbers at NE Houston Texaco station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video shows a man casually grabbing something from a cooler at a convenience store, moments before he allegedly killed a store clerk.

He is one of two men Houston police say are behind the murder of 60-year-old Chandrakant Patel, the innocent clerk working inside of the Texaco Sunday evening.

The two robbers wanted money, according to investigators.

One jumped the counter and grabbed cash, and in the process, Mr. Patel was shot to death.

The two suspects have not been identified at this time.

Maria Martinez has operated her taco truck just outside of the store for years. She grew to know Patel very well.

"He was nice person to us, he was like 'You take care of me, I take care of you, business too,'" recalled Martinez.

Sunday evening, she was right outside when the shots were fired.

She says she didn't hear or see anything until she heard a customer's deafening cry from inside.

"I went and asked her what was going on and she told me that the guy passed away," Martinez recalled.

Martinez couldn't believe she didn't hear the shot or notice what was happening and now, it's her biggest regret.

"I wish I could hear something so I could help him, maybe he would be alive," she said.

A memorial grows outside of the Texaco gas station where Patel worked as customers come to honor his life.

