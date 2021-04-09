robbery

Robbers rip ATM from Sugar Land bank, sending wads of cash into the air

EMBED <>More Videos

Robbers rip ATM from Sugar Land Bank, wads of cash scatters

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An ATM was the target of an attempted heist Friday morning, leading to a chase between police and the suspect as cash scattered across a Sugar Land road.

It happened at a BBVA Bank location at Highway 6 and University Boulevard Friday morning.

The suspects used a chain connected to a pickup truck and wrapped it around the ATM in an effort to pull it from the drive thru, Sugar Land authorities said.

Officers chased a vehicle believed to be involved in the attempted smash-and-grab but lost sight of the vehicle during the pursuit. Police searched a nearby bayou for at least one person and called for K9 units to assist.

University Boulevard was closed in both directions in the area while authorities worked to find the suspect and recover the cash.

The ATM was pulled from its anchoring in the bank's drive thru, and the machine was badly damaged.

It wasn't immediately clear who authorities are looking for or which direction they fled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landtheftmoneyrobberyatm
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Robbers terrorize convenience store clerk in east Houston
Robbers snatch woman's purse in W Houston parking lot
Dad killed in front of daughter during robbery at Marq-E
Car crash turns into aggravated robbery in NE Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child dies after showing up at hospital with gunshot wound
Texas shooting suspect due in court as victims identified
13 of 22 alleged victims must reveal identities in Watson lawsuits
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy from Gonzales, Texas
Rapper DMX dead at 50 after hospitalization
Severe storms possible north of Houston today
Houston woman cuts her record fingernails after nearly 30 years
Show More
Men pushed girl into white van, raped her in Klein, teen claims
REO Speedwagon shares song plaque with George Floyd's sister
Cypress family shares connection with son after death on Netflix show
Computer chip shortage sparks tech delays and higher prices
Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says: LIVE COVERAGE
More TOP STORIES News