Robbers hit worker in face during cell phone store robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for four men who rushed into a Greenspoint cell phone store with guns drawn during an armed robbery last month.

It happened at the Metro PCS store in the 16200 block of Imperial Valley on Jan. 24. Four men are seen on video wearing masks and running into the store as employees comply with their demands.

RELATED: Home invaders who pretended to be cops caught on video

One of the suspects wielded what appears to be an assault-style rifle. That suspect hit an employee in the face while demanding money and cell phones, authorities said.

The men got away with cash and phones and took off in a black SUV.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or charges in this incident. You can report tips anonymously to (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or online at crime-stoppers.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberygun violencecrime stopperscellphonearmed robberyguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas A&M-Commerce shooting: 2 women killed and child hurt
Rush Limbaugh reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Winter's not over: Temps drop from 80s to 30s this week
Last 3 Houston rodeo concerts to be announced tomorrow
SPONSORED: Show the love with Chelsey's Valentine's fish fillet recipe
Fetus discovered at north Harris County work site
Long-time Houston city secretary Anna Russell dies at 88
Show More
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
DA says man arrested by former cop to be declared innocent
UT giving eligible incoming freshmen $20,000
Bed Bath & Beyond throws in the towel on 3 Houston stores
Kobe Bryant's family to get Staples Center memorial items
More TOP STORIES News