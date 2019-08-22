Robbers grab cash and make run for it from Home Depot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two robbers who were spotted on video grabbing cash from a register at a Home Depot.

Surveillance video from the Home Depot on Market Street shows the two men grabbing a fistful of cash from a register and then running away.

The two men can be seen making a move toward the money when an employee was assisting a customer in the gardening department.

Authorities say the two men took off in gray Pontiac. Officials say the men may also be responsible for two other similar robberies at other Home Depot stores.

If you have any information regarding the suspects' identity, authorities are asking you to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
