Robbers attack man, pistol-whip him on video at apartments off Westheimer

It happened in the 2700 block of Briargrove near Westheimer on a Saturday morning
Robbers attack man in broad daylight at apartments off Westheimer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the two robbers seen on video attacking a man in broad daylight at an apartment complex about 10 minutes away from the Galleria area.

The 40-year-old victim can be heard screaming while on the ground in the parking lot.

The attack happened in the 2700 block of Briargrove, near Westheimer, on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say that the robbers walked up to the victim and one of them pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head.

He tried to back away, but that's when they started to punch and pistol-whip him, causing him to fall to the ground.

They went through the man's pockets, robbed him and ran away.

Police say the victim told them that he has seen the robbers at the apartment complex before and it's possible they live in the area.

HPD only had broad descriptions of the robbers, describing them both as Black males who are 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds and between the ages of 15 and 25.

If you have any information that could lead to charges and/or arrests in the attack, Crime Stoppers may pay you up to $5,000.

In order to be considered for the cash payment and to remain anonymous, tips must be reported directly to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
