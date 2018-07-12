Robber in clown makeup attacks woman outside Pasadena business, police say

Police need your help finding the suspect who robbed a woman outside of a cash checking business in Pasadena. (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say they are looking for a man who wore clown makeup when he robbed a woman outside a Pasadena cash checking business.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the woman was attacked by a suspect in a maroon Ford Edge with paper plates after leaving the store on July 4.

Surveillance video shows the woman being dragged for several feet before the Ford SUV gets away.

The incident happened in just seconds, but was witnessed by a number of people who ran to help the woman.

Police say the suspect had his face painted like a clown with black and white paint.

If you have any information on the robbery, call Detective J. Jernigan at 713-475-7803.
