Robber hides in Costco during closing then steals $13,000 worth of jewelry, Georgia police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators are searching for a very patient robber who hid inside a Georgia Costco for five hours before robbing it.

According to police, surveillance video shows the man smashing a glass case in the dark and then getting away with $13,000 worth of jewelry.

Employees said they had no idea the robber was in the store after it closed.

Investigators said the man cased it out during business hours, then hid behind a large display sign.

"It is a big store," said Jae Robertson of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, "and he found a spot in the store that he could conceal himself.

"This is the first case I've had like this," Roberston added.

An exterior camera shows the suspect running out of the warehouse store before fleeing in a car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiarobberycostcou.s. & worldsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HAPPENING NOW: Astros behind early after Verlander allows 2 HRs
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
"Cole Vs the World" shirt design crashes local creator's website
Boy hit by driver who needed to use bathroom, deputies say
Customers left without cash after Chime bank goes dark
Challenge accepted! Superintendent takes on a Special Olympic swimmer
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Show More
Baby born 1 lb. growing strong and rooting for 'Stros
We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
Houston hits a home run on housing prices
Mother speaks out about daughter's alleged sexual assault
You might want to steer clear of the 610 Loop this weekend
More TOP STORIES News