WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Style & Fashion
Fashion gadgets, apps to help you turn heads
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
style & fashion
wearable tech
technology
consumer
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros in must-win Game 3 in DC to shift World Series momentum
World Series trophy presentation rehearsed in DC before Game 3
Can Astros win World Series down 0-2?
Astros' train engineer has worked over 1,500 baseball games
Astros fans cover Walgreens sign because it looks like Nats logo
Celeb chef gets World Series 1st pitch over Pres. Trump
Circus bear attacks trainer in Russia: Video
Show More
4-year-old cancer fighter says Astros make him stronger
Tiny home, big hearts: Humble ISD students build home for veteran in need
ABC13 Evening News for October 25, 2019
Masked men seen in ambush that killed armored truck guard
Masked bandits terrorize workers at Church's Chicken
More TOP STORIES News