Pearland man leaves several bullet holes in car after randomly shooting at driver, deputies say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies canvassed the South Belt area looking for a man who is accused of randomly shooting at another driver. A week later, after an investigation and some leads, deputies arrested and charged a Pearland man.

Lincoln Tran, 46, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for randomly shooting at a driver April 12 in the 9900 block of Hughes Road, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 2 Office.

Deputies said the victim was driving down the road when Tran, who was driving a black pickup truck, pulled up next to him, pointed a firearm at him and fired a round of bullets. The victim turned onto Blackhawk Street and sped up in an attempt to get away from the shooter.

Several bullets struck the vehicle, one of which went through the back window and into the victim's head rest, according to authorities. Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured.

During Tran's arrest, deputies said they also took his vehicle.

"Constable Jerry Garcia wants to give a shoutout to his deputy's quick response to this incident, and for being able to successfully identify, locate, and take the suspect into custody within a week of this horrendous incident occurring. Please stay safe and God bless you all," a Facebook post from the precinct's office read.

