Elysian Viaduct reconstruction project near downtown to be completed this fall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you drive along I-10 East, you've probably noticed the roadwork at the Elysian Viaduct, especially since some of the columns got a fresh coat of pink paint.

TxDOT worked with the downtown and Greater Northside Management Districts on the design.

The project began in February of 2017, with the objectives of widening the shoulders on the road, adding sidewalks and improving the structural integrity of the bridge.

The location is at the site of one of Houston's first neighborhoods, known as Frost Town.

Construction is expected to wrap up this fall.

In the coming weeks, TxDOT is planning a closure of I-10 to build the portion of the viaduct over the freeway.

