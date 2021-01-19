Traffic

2-year long construction project coming to Shepherd Drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for a lot of roadwork along Shepherd Drive in the Upper Kirby area as crews prepare to start on a major makeover to improve drainage and mobility.

The roadwork will stretch from Westheimer to US-59, an area with a lot of retailers and restaurants. Crews will replace storm and water lines, and overhead utility lines will be relocated underground.

When the project is finished, pedestrians will be able to enjoy brick-paved crosswalks, widened sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, landscaping and street furniture, like benches.

The number of lanes will stay the same. Development in that area is just too dense for the roadway to be expanded. The remodel is scheduled to break ground in late February, and it's expected to take two years to finish.

The City of Houston and Upper Kirby Redevelopment Authority will be responsible for funding the $20 million project.

