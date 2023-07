Three lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound from Chimney Rock to I-610 West Loop will be closed until 3 p.m. Thursday for roadwork, TxDOT says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If the Southwest Freeway is part of your drive Thursday, be aware roadwork could cause some headaches.

Three lanes of the freeway northbound from Chimney Rock to I-610 West Loop are closed until 3 p.m. due to roadwork, TxDOT said.

The work got underway at 9 a.m.

"Expect delays!" TxDOT said in a tweet.

