ROAD RAGE

Road rage victim talks about being shot in the face

EMBED </>More Videos

Road rage victim speaks about ordeal, after being shot in face: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 21, 2018 (WPVI)

By
Just days after being shot in the face during a road rage incident in Pennsylvania, the victim talks about the ordeal.

It began as a fender bender. Video showed police taking the suspect, KaShonda Powell, into custody moments later.

For her safety, the victim spoke anonymously about the ordeal.

"She got out of the car and charged to my car," the victim said. "When she charged to my car, she banged on the window."

RELATED: Suspect arrested after possible road rage shooting on Gulf Freeway

The victim said the entire time Powell was banging on the window, cursing and telling her to get out of the car.

"By that time, I saw the gun and I pulled off," she said. "As soon as I pulled off, that's when she shot her gun."
SEE ALSO: Avoiding road rage could be as simple as changing the radio station

The bullet went in and out of her face. The victim said she had no idea that she was shot in the chin.

"I just knew at that moment to keep driving," she said. "It was like whatever little bit of life I have left, I just have to keep going."
The victim said she managed to speed away but saw in the rear-view mirror that Powell was chasing her in a red Chevy Camaro.

MORE: 8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage

A Chester police officer in an unmarked car arrived within seconds to cut off Powell. Investigators said he had tried to intervene initially, after seeing the beginning of the violent encounter.

The victim was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where she is now recovering with a dozen stitches, grateful to be alive.

"It's not that I didn't value life before, but being the victim of something like this, you value it more, because you don't know. Within 30 seconds your life could be different," she said.

Police said a weapon was recovered.

The victim said she is still pretty shaken, but this won't keep her from getting back behind the wheel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road ragegunsgun violenceu.s. & worldcaught on cameraPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD RAGE
SUV driver opens fire on teen in road rage incident
Security guard charged in alleged road rage shooting
Road rage fight in Austin turns comical thanks to commentary
Man in white Volvo accused of hitting woman after minor crash
Shots fired and driver stabbed during road rage incident
More road rage
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News