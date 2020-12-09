road rage

DPS deployed to Houston as part of road rage task force

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that he's deploying the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to Houston to support the Houston Police Department in its efforts to address the rise in road-rage shootings.

The announcement comes one day after Houston police chief Art Acevedo held a news conference about the new task force put in place to help combat road rage incidents on our streets and roadways.

DPS's role will include having marked and unmarked units on Houston roads to locate aggressive drivers and respond to road rage incidents.

DPS will also provide one helicopter and two patrol planes to provide direct air support.

"The State of Texas is working closely with HPD to provide the necessary resources that will effectively combat violence in the Houston community," said Abbott. "The support that DPS is providing to HPD will protect Houstonians and crack down on illegal and violent activity, including road rage-related shootings, within the city."

RELATED: After more than 200 shootings already, HPD chief reveals plan to curb road rage

On Tuesday, Acevedo said that, according to preliminary crime analysis, there have been about 200 incidents in the first 10 months of this year that have ended with someone being shot on our roadways compared to 150 during the same period a year ago.

Six of the road rage incidents have led to murder, Acevedo said, including the case involving HPD Sgt. Sean Rios.

Rios was shot to death in November during a gun battle in north Houston.

"Anyone who thinks they can go out there and engage in road rage and commit aggravated assault and thinks they're going to get away with it would be wrong," Acevedo said.

In the last two weeks, two road rage shootings occurred just days apart.

Police have released the sketches of one incident that happened back in November on the North Loop. In that case, authorities believe the road shooting may have started on I-45 and eventually ended up on 610, where one of the suspects fired shots at 21-year-old Isaac Mendoza. Mendoza died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
EMBED More News Videos

PREVIOUS REPORT: This is what investigators told us after a road rage shooting on the North Loop left one person dead.


Then on Friday, Dec. 4, another shooting was reported that may have stemmed from road rage, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. That incident involved at least four vehicles at the intersection of Highway 249 and Bammel N. Houston. Deputies found a man between 35 and 45 years old with a gunshot wound. A mother and three children were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called on the community to slow down, calm down and stop with the aggressive driving.

"This year has been very difficult, and there's been a lot of loss both in our community and in our nation, and we shouldn't be compounding that suffering with unnecessary carnage on our roadways," Gonzalez said.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg also attended the announcement. She explained that suspects involved could have their vehicles subjected to forfeiture as a criminal instrument.

"Just the fact that you're using a gun, putting people's lives at risk allows the district attorney's office, under law, to subject a vehicle to forfeiture as a criminal instrument," Ogg said. "I'm pledging our office will do this where the evidence supports it and where the officers have gathered enough information from you the public, which is often misreported as a minor traffic crime, but is often something far more deadly."

Ogg also pleaded for the public to report reckless driving, anyone using guns on the roads, and freeway and road stunts and takeovers.

EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway in a crash that critically injured one person after authorities say it stemmed from a road rage incident.



According to a fact sheet from the Texas Department of Insurance, approximately 80% of polled drivers express serious aggression, anger or road rage at least once a year.

AAA says road rage is preventable and there are ways you can avoid getting into an incident or try to deescalate the situation.

  • Don't respond
  • Avoid eye contact
  • Don't make gestures
  • Maintain space around your vehicle
  • Contact 911 if needed


MORE: Pregnant woman arrested for road rage shooting that injured woman with child in car
EMBED More News Videos

"There was a 5-year-old also in a car innocently that could have been killed. It's a terrible, terrible situation. A lot of it comes down to just having no patience and not being willing to just let things go."



Houston woman shares terrifying video of man pointing gun at her in alleged road rage incident
EMBED More News Videos

A confrontation on the road quickly turned to road rage when a suspect started firing his gun at a couple. What the husband said happened.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentgreg abbottshootingroad rage
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Police search for man who shot Uber passenger on North Fwy
There have been 200 road rage shootings in 2020, HPD says
2 men in their 20s wanted in fatal middle-of-freeway shootout
Driver killed in apparent road rage shootout in middle of 610
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bend Co. rises to highest COVID-19 threat level
Texas to leave the US again? A state rep. proposes a vote on it
Montgomery Co. judge turns himself in for DWI charge
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Pilot killed in crash jumped into runaway plane, FAA says
Houston job forecast looks bright despite pandemic
Show More
Mother says son was shot by deputy while holding sandwich
Biden's Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
Pence names NASA astronauts for new moon missions
Texas' suit against battleground states is 'the big one,' Trump says
Brazos ISD makes big decision to end remote learning
More TOP STORIES News