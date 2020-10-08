Couple's car hit with gunfire as they left Med Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in Galena Park wants to know why someone shot into their car Tuesday evening as they left the medical center.
Omar Chaves says his father was driving his mother home from the medical center when their window was shot out.
"The one thing no one wants, is to get is a call that your parents have been shot at for no reason," said Chaves.
Houston Police confirmed it was a bullet that came through the window.
Chaves's parents were not shot but, when he arrived to check on them, he said they were covered in glass.
"She's been taking her high blood pressure medicine," Chaves said of his mother who is a breast cancer patient.
"They were on the way back from her COVID testing pre-screening before the surgery," he said.
Houston police do not have a description of a vehicle or person they believe to be involved. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your tip online.
